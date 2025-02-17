Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fifty five years have passed since an iconic art gallery opened in South Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former atomic air raid shelter was transformed into the Bede Gallery thanks to the inspiration of town artist Vince Rea.

Vince pictured with the diary of Austrian artist Fritz Schwarz-Waldegg in 2005. | sg

He brought works by Picasso to Jarrow

Vince died two years ago aged 87 but he was the man who founded the gallery and brought works by Picasso to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Tributes paid to pioneering Jarrow art gallery founder Vince Rea, who showcased amazing works in a former nuclear bunker

The Jarrow venue became a focal point for artists throughout the region and beyond.

It housed several successful exhibitions, including works by Picasso – for which a security guard was posted at the door – and a travelling photographic display from Linda McCartney.

Palmer’s Yard and the Jarrow March

But just as importantly, it was a historical resource centre, collecting evidence from 200 years of the town’s mining and shipbuilding past – especially Palmer’s Yard and the Jarrow March.

Vince pictured in 2008 with memorabilia related to the Jarrow March and Palmer's Shipyard. | sg

From 2015, Vince lived in the Palmersdene care home in Jarrow where he was ‘loved by all’, and where he was part of an arts group at the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But back to those early days when Vince, along with his wife Willa, created the Bede Gallery from a nuclear bunker in Springwell Park in 1967.

Vince Rea pictured at the gallery in a Shields Gazette archive photo from 2004. | sg

US pop art was on show

The gallery in Butcher’s Bridge Road in Jarrow, officially opened in 1970.

By 1972, the gallery had developed an enviable reputation in the arts world. That was the year the gallery hosted an exhibition of ground-breaking American pop art.

Vince ran the Bede Gallery for 28 years before it closed in 1996.

In its lifetime, it had showed a range of exhibitions and art works from artists including Henri Matisse, Sir Sidney Nolan, Hockney, Degas and Don McKinley.