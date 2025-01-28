11 times we got Asda staff in the picture: 1994 to 2017

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:39 GMT

There’s memories galore in store in this gallery of photos showing Asda staff over the years.

Whether it was Ocean Road in South Shields 1994, Boldon in 2006 or Hebburn in 2011, we have it all - and more.

Check out these great scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.

Asda staff from Ocean Road, South Shields store received awards for giving good customer service in 1994. Pictured are Tricia Heselton, Mandy Hutchinson, Norma Liddle, Sylvia Lamb, Tina Barker and Gillian Hensan.

1. Award winners

Asda staff from Ocean Road, South Shields store received awards for giving good customer service in 1994. Pictured are Tricia Heselton, Mandy Hutchinson, Norma Liddle, Sylvia Lamb, Tina Barker and Gillian Hensan. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

St Patrick's Day prizes on offer at Asda in South Shields in 2003.

2. Ready for a treat

St Patrick's Day prizes on offer at Asda in South Shields in 2003. | sg Photo: sg

Sharing a kiss in 2004 were Romeo (Danny Farham) and Juliet (Ashleigh Weir) at the South Shields Asda store.

3. A kiss in 2004

Sharing a kiss in 2004 were Romeo (Danny Farham) and Juliet (Ashleigh Weir) at the South Shields Asda store. | sg Photo: sg

Margaret Watson, from Asda South Shields, was ready for a great St Patrick's Day in 2004. We hope this brings back great memories.

4. Cheers to this 2004 memory

Margaret Watson, from Asda South Shields, was ready for a great St Patrick's Day in 2004. We hope this brings back great memories. | sg Photo: IB

