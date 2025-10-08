A remarkable piece of North East history with Newcastle and South Shields links will be auctioned this month.

A 19th century shawl said to have belonged to Grace Darling will be sold at the Anderson and Garland’s Collectors’ Auction in Newcastle on October 23.

Fred Wyrley-Birch with the shawl which is going up for auction this month. | other 3rd party

‘One of the most enduring legends of courage to come out of our region’

Fred Wyrley-Birch, Director at Anderson and Garland, said: “Grace Darling’s story is one of the most enduring legends of courage to come out of our region. This shawl, with its fine embroidery and fascinating history, is a rare opportunity for someone to own a tangible link to one of Britain’s best loved heroines.”

Grace lived at Longstone Lighthouse in the Farne Islands, and became a Victorian icon after she and her father, William Darling, set out in a rowing boat in the early hours of September 7, 1838 to reach the stricken survivors from the wreck of the SS Forfarshire.

The note, addressed to Ernest William Greenwood, publisher of Greenwood Bros Printers Ltd, South Shields. | other 3rd party

Celebrated across Britain

Their bravery captured the public imagination and Grace was celebrated across Britain as a symbol of courage and selflessness.

The shawl, of buff coloured cloth embroidered in silk with shells and scrolls, is accompanied by a letter of provenance.

Perhaps one of Northumberland's most famous women, Grace Darling became a 19th century icon following her heroic rescue of survivors from the SS Forfarshire, which ran aground off the Northumberland coast in 1838. Photo: The famous depiction of Grace Darling's rescue by Thomas Brooks. | other 3rd party

The typed note is addressed to Ernest William Greenwood, publisher of Greenwood Bros Printers Ltd, South Shields. It makes reference to the shawl as having belonged to Grace Darling.

It could fetch up to £500

A close-up photo of the shawl which will be auctioned in Newcastle this month. | other 3rd party

The letter explains that the shawl had passed through the estate of George Barclay and was being held by Greenwood as collateral against a book to be published.

The shawl, which measures 345 centimetres long and 117 centimetres deep, carries an auction estimate of £200-£500 and is expected to attract strong interest from collectors and admirers of North East history alike.

The Collectors’ Auction will be held on Thursday, October 23 at 10am at Anderson and Garland, Newcastle. Viewing is available on Tuesday, October 21, from 10am to 3pm.

Find out more here.