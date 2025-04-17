Going going - gone back in time for 13 South Tyneside auction scenes

By Chris Cordner

Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:16 BST

We’ve got lots of photos for all of you South Tyneside lovers of auctions.

Whether you love to head to a live event, prefer to watch an auction show on television or have held a charity auction of your own, we found memories galore in the Shields Gazette archives.

There’s the stars such as David Dickinson and Paul Martin who came to the Borough, right through to the staff at the Ben Lomond pub who auctioned themselves.

We have it all and you can find out more by browsing through our collection.

John Kirton from Boldon Auction Gallery got right into the spirit of this 2004 auction. All the items were memorabilia to do with SAFC.

1. A Black Cats bonanza

John Kirton from Boldon Auction Gallery got right into the spirit of this 2004 auction. All the items were memorabilia to do with SAFC. | se

This auctioned picture of Jarrow was presented to manager Louise Dickens from the Ben Lomond pub in 2007

2. Auction time in 2007

This auctioned picture of Jarrow was presented to manager Louise Dickens from the Ben Lomond pub in 2007 | sg Photo: CL

David Dickinson was pictured at Boldon Auction House in 2007.

3. David Dickinson in town

David Dickinson was pictured at Boldon Auction House in 2007. | sg Photo: sg

Bon Marche held a charity auction in South Tyneside 18 years ago - and area manager Claire Thain was auctioned for the day.

4. Claire's charity gesture

Bon Marche held a charity auction in South Tyneside 18 years ago - and area manager Claire Thain was auctioned for the day. | sg

