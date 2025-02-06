Well that’s an eye opener. Here’s how many South Shields parents chose the name of their newborn 60 years ago.

Any South Shields mothers-to-be having difficulty in deciding what to call their children had help at hand in 1963.

The names of South Shields babies had South Tyneside taking notice in 1963. | sg

Beverley was tops for girls names

Mr IC Mason was the town’s registrar of births, deaths and marriages, and he was ‘very helpful indeed’ the Shields Gazette reported.

‘He would show them a book full of girls and boys’ names and advised them on their spelling and suitability.’

Mr Mason revealed that the most popular girls’ name in South Shields back in 1963 was Beverley, closely followed by Deborah and Michelle.

Let’s hear it for the boys - especially Mark

Mark and Kevin were popular boys’ names, with Paul and Michael also having a strong following.

Flashback to 1963 and this dramatic scene in Jarrow shopping centre in March that year. | sg

We want to know if you were one of the people who took up his advice back then.

To jog your memory of that year, this was also happening on South Tyneside.

Ronnie Carroll was the star act at La Strada and his show was nearly a sellout.

Starring at La Strada, or maybe the comedy duo Lester and Smart were more your style in 1963. | sg

You could also enjoy the sounds of the Peter Groves Trio or enjoy the comedy of Lester and Smart.

One hundred new jobs in Jarrow

A star-studded line-up at the Gaumont for the Great Escape. | sg

The Great Escape was showing at The Gaumont in South Shields with Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough among the cast.

One hundred new jobs were created on the Bede Trading Estate in Jarrow after Cigarette Components took over the lease of the nearby Eskimo Footwear factory.

Share your own memories of life back then, and whether you took up IC Mason’s advice for baby names.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]