How babies got their names in South Tyneside 60 years ago
Any South Shields mothers-to-be having difficulty in deciding what to call their children had help at hand in 1963.
Beverley was tops for girls names
Mr IC Mason was the town’s registrar of births, deaths and marriages, and he was ‘very helpful indeed’ the Shields Gazette reported.
‘He would show them a book full of girls and boys’ names and advised them on their spelling and suitability.’
Mr Mason revealed that the most popular girls’ name in South Shields back in 1963 was Beverley, closely followed by Deborah and Michelle.
Let’s hear it for the boys - especially Mark
Mark and Kevin were popular boys’ names, with Paul and Michael also having a strong following.
We want to know if you were one of the people who took up his advice back then.
To jog your memory of that year, this was also happening on South Tyneside.
Ronnie Carroll was the star act at La Strada and his show was nearly a sellout.
You could also enjoy the sounds of the Peter Groves Trio or enjoy the comedy of Lester and Smart.
One hundred new jobs in Jarrow
The Great Escape was showing at The Gaumont in South Shields with Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough among the cast.
One hundred new jobs were created on the Bede Trading Estate in Jarrow after Cigarette Components took over the lease of the nearby Eskimo Footwear factory.
Share your own memories of life back then, and whether you took up IC Mason’s advice for baby names.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]