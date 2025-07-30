Brilliant Barbour in 13 photos of the iconic business - including the day a future king came along

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

The iconic Barbour factory has been a mainstay of British industry - and a part of South Tyneside life for 131 years.

But we want to know if you recognise anyone in these 13 Shields Gazette archive photos which were all taken at the Barbour factory.

We have photo memories of everything from machinists hard at work 20 years ago to the then Prince Charles paying a visit in 2021.

Re-live it all in these photo memories.

Barbour machinists in the picture in 2005. Tell us if you recognise anyone.

1. Hard at work in 2005

Barbour machinists in the picture in 2005. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | sg Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Managing director Steve Buck was pictured with a new intake of apprentices in 2005 but we want to know if you were among them.

2. New arrivals in 2005

Managing director Steve Buck was pictured with a new intake of apprentices in 2005 but we want to know if you were among them. | sg Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Lynne Noble, left, showed daughter Amanda her job while Michelle Sayers and Abigail George watched on in this Barbour scene from 20 years ago.

3. Flashback to 2005

Lynne Noble, left, showed daughter Amanda her job while Michelle Sayers and Abigail George watched on in this Barbour scene from 20 years ago. | sg Photo: TR

Photo Sales
This Shields Gazette photo takes us back to the production line but this time in 2006.

4. A busy day in 2006

This Shields Gazette photo takes us back to the production line but this time in 2006. | sg Photo: sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BarbourBusinessPhoto memoriesPrince Charles
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice