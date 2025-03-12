Be a pal and join me on a retro journey to Baring Street in 13 photos

By Chris Cordner

Published 12th Mar 2025, 13:08 BST

How do you fancy another journey through the years - this time to Baring Street.

The South Shields road has a rich past and we found 13 reminders of it in the Shields Gazette archives.

We have memories from 1965 to 2018, taking in schools scenes in 2013, a business day in 2011 and dancing in 2006.

Going back to 1965 when prize winners at Baring Street Secondary Girls School received their awards from Mrs F Barraclough, wife of the Director of Education for South Shields.

Going back to 1965 when prize winners at Baring Street Secondary Girls School received their awards from Mrs F Barraclough, wife of the Director of Education for South Shields. | sg

The old Baring Street School as it looked on the Roman fort site in November 1980.

The old Baring Street School as it looked on the Roman fort site in November 1980. | se

Teams of workers were doing great things at Arbeia in 1983. Tell us if you were among them.

Teams of workers were doing great things at Arbeia in 1983. Tell us if you were among them. | SG

Crowds watching demonstrations of Roman military techniques at Arbeia. Remember this?

Crowds watching demonstrations of Roman military techniques at Arbeia. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

