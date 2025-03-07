Sing up if you remember the South Tyneside group whose song was banned by the BBC
In 1975, South Shields duo Splinter were still celebrating their big music hit Costafine Town.
Success all over the world
It was a top 20 success in the UK as well as enjoying success in charts all over the world. Splinter was made up of Bob Purvis and Bill Elliott and they had support from Beatles legend George Harrison, to whose record label Dark Horse they were signed.
After their big hit, Splinter had a follow-up number called Drink All Day (Got to Find Your Own Way Home).
It ran into trouble with the BBC because of one word in the song and the offending word which caused such uproar was a very British term - “bloody”.
China Light became the A side
In a response to the ban, Splinter simply made the B-side of the single, China Light, the A-side instead.
Reaction to the ban was one of amazement, particularly as the offending word was used frequently on TV sitcoms of the time.
Splinter’s success had begun in 1974 with Costafine Town. As well as the backing of George Harrison, they had groups of instrumentalists to back them on each album. One of the guitarists who recorded with them was Hari Georgeson, which was Harrison's pseudonym.
Costafine Town, was released on the band's first album, The Place I Love. The band split in 1984.
