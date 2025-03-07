Fifty years have passed since a South Tyneside group found themselves in the headlines - because their record was banned by the BBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1975, South Shields duo Splinter were still celebrating their big music hit Costafine Town.

Success all over the world

It was a top 20 success in the UK as well as enjoying success in charts all over the world. Splinter was made up of Bob Purvis and Bill Elliott and they had support from Beatles legend George Harrison, to whose record label Dark Horse they were signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After their big hit, Splinter had a follow-up number called Drink All Day (Got to Find Your Own Way Home).

It ran into trouble with the BBC because of one word in the song and the offending word which caused such uproar was a very British term - “bloody”.

Splinter members Bob Purvis and Bill Elliott with George Harrison, centre. | sg

China Light became the A side

In a response to the ban, Splinter simply made the B-side of the single, China Light, the A-side instead.

Reaction to the ban was one of amazement, particularly as the offending word was used frequently on TV sitcoms of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Shields Gazette headline about the ban on Splinter's 1970s record. | sg

Splinter’s success had begun in 1974 with Costafine Town. As well as the backing of George Harrison, they had groups of instrumentalists to back them on each album. One of the guitarists who recorded with them was Hari Georgeson, which was Harrison's pseudonym.

Costafine Town, was released on the band's first album, The Place I Love. The band split in 1984.

Tell us if you remember them by emailing [email protected]