Beer festival memories to warm your spirits. 1957 to 2024

By Chris Cordner

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Let’s warm up a chilly day with 9 South Tyneside scenes from the bar.

If you love a beer festival, you’ll love these scenes from the Steamboat, Jolly Steward, Tavern, Robin Hood and La Strada.

It’s thanks to the Shields Gazette archives that we can bring you a round of great pub memories.

The Mayor of South Shields Ald S Jones was pictured pulling the first pint of beer at the opening of the Jolly Steward Hotel on the Marsden estate.

1. A big moment in 1957

The Mayor of South Shields Ald S Jones was pictured pulling the first pint of beer at the opening of the Jolly Steward Hotel on the Marsden estate. | sg

Relaxing with a beer in the German bar, is Mr Barney McKie, manager of La Strada. This scene takes us back to April 1967.

2. Relaxing in 1967

Relaxing with a beer in the German bar, is Mr Barney McKie, manager of La Strada. This scene takes us back to April 1967. | SG

The South Shields October-fest held at the Tavern in 1972. Practising their beer pouring for the charity night were left to right: Sandra Thompson, Lynne Westgarth and Karen Bilby.

3. Cheers to the Tavern memories

The South Shields October-fest held at the Tavern in 1972. Practising their beer pouring for the charity night were left to right: Sandra Thompson, Lynne Westgarth and Karen Bilby. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Graham Robertson was pictured with a new beer in this 2005 view of the Robin Hood in Jarrow.

4. Raising a toast at the Robin Hood

Graham Robertson was pictured with a new beer in this 2005 view of the Robin Hood in Jarrow. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

