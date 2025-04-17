I'm raising a toast to the Jarrow favourite Ben Lomond in 13 views from the past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:10 BST

Who fancies a Bank Holiday trip to the pub. We do and we are going back in time for 13 memories of the Ben Lomond.

The Jarrow local has regularly featured in the Shields Gazette.

We have memories of a Macmillan Cancer Support walk, a fundraising bath and a grand reopening in 2018.

Take a look and see how many scenes you remember.

Assistant manager Mark Henderson was behind the bar in a Shields Gazette scene from 2003.

1. Flashback to 2003

Assistant manager Mark Henderson was behind the bar in a Shields Gazette scene from 2003. | sg

Inside the pub as we look back to a scene from June 2003 when the Ben Lomond was being sold.

2. One more from 2003

Inside the pub as we look back to a scene from June 2003 when the Ben Lomond was being sold. | sg

A picture of Jarrow was presented to Ben Lomond manager Louise Dickens from the pub 18 years ago.

3. Auction time in 2007

A picture of Jarrow was presented to Ben Lomond manager Louise Dickens from the pub 18 years ago. Photo: CL

Staff at the Ben Lomond auctioned themselves to raise money for Children In Need in 2009. Here are Neil Fulcher, Nicola Fulcher, Danielle Potts and Joanne Walker.

4. Brilliant work at the Ben Lomond

Staff at the Ben Lomond auctioned themselves to raise money for Children In Need in 2009. Here are Neil Fulcher, Nicola Fulcher, Danielle Potts and Joanne Walker. | sg

