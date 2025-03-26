I love this! The day you auditioned for a place in the Big Brother house

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:25 BST

The countdown is on to the return of Celebrity Big Brother.

And we have the perfect lift to get you in the spirit for another annual dose of the hit show.

We gathered up 13 images of Sunderland, Newcastle and South Tyneside people auditioning for the 2007, 2008 and 2009 competitions.

They waited patiently in the massive queues outside St James’s Park, hoping to be picked.

Relive those amazing memories once more and then get in touch to tell us more.

So many faces to recognise in this collection of St James's Park scenes.

1. A mix-up of magical memories

So many faces to recognise in this collection of St James's Park scenes.

A contestant in the queue at St James's Park. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

2. Waiting patiently

A contestant in the queue at St James's Park. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

Excitement was in the air for these contestants in 2006 but we want to know if you were among them.

3. Faces galore

Excitement was in the air for these contestants in 2006 but we want to know if you were among them.

Queueing in the dark of a Newcastle night as he waits for his chance to audition for a part.

4. Memories from the Big Brother auditions

Queueing in the dark of a Newcastle night as he waits for his chance to audition for a part.

Related topics:Big BrotherPeopleMemoriesSunderlandNewcastle
