Big Sing memories: The 2005 Xmas event that had you all in tune at Temple Park

By Chris Cordner

Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:22 BST

Sing up if this 2005 event brings back memories for you.

Students from across South Tyneside joined forces for a massed Christmas singalong at Temple Park leisure centre.

It was a cast of hundreds at the Big Sing and we hope these photos bring back memories of a great day.

Re-live it all through these Shields Gazette archive pictures.

Memories from Temple Park which are music to our ears.

1. Well versed in 2005

Memories from Temple Park which are music to our ears. | sg

A wonderful chorus of memories from South Shields 19 years ago.

2. Tune in for memories

A wonderful chorus of memories from South Shields 19 years ago. | sg

Tell us if you recognise anyone from this choir of singers at Temple Park.

3. Ready for the stage

Tell us if you recognise anyone from this choir of singers at Temple Park. | sg

They put their hearts into this wonderful performance. Tell us if you recognise them.

4. A wonderful memory

They put their hearts into this wonderful performance. Tell us if you recognise them. | sg

