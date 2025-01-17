Eyes down for a full house of South Tyneside bingo hall memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:29 BST

We have lined up a whole house full of bingo scenes from South Tyneside’s past.

So it is eyes down for retro photos all taken from the Shields Gazette archives.

Whether it is Hearns in Jarrow, Mecca or Majestic in South Shields we have images of them all.

Do let’s dab-ble with the past and enjoy a look back in time, before you share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

The bar at the Majestic bingo in the Denmark Centre. Remember this from 2007?

1. The best bar none?

The bar at the Majestic bingo in the Denmark Centre. Remember this from 2007? Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Mecca Bingo in South Shields 14 years ago but who do you recognise in this photo?

2. Line up with your 2007 memories

Mecca Bingo in South Shields 14 years ago but who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Back to 2007 for a scene at Hearns Bingo in Jarrow where 10th anniversary celebrations were being held. Were you there?

3. Happy times at Hearns

Back to 2007 for a scene at Hearns Bingo in Jarrow where 10th anniversary celebrations were being held. Were you there? | sg Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Mecca manager Chris Robson was pictured in the Dean Road branch in 2009.

4. Lighting up the past in Dean Road

Mecca manager Chris Robson was pictured in the Dean Road branch in 2009. Photo: TR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSouth ShieldsMemoriesMeccaShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice