It is 44 years this week since the funny man had the Empire Theatre in Sunderland rocking with his humour, at a special show which was staged for the over 60s by Age Concern.
We take a look at the Penshaw-born man whose first job was as a miner, who once supplemented his pay by playing in dominoes tournaments, and who went on to pack out venues across the region.
1. Born in Penshaw
Robert Michael Thompson came into the world in November 1911, and was born in Penshaw. | se
2. Tragic times
Both of his parents died by the time Bobby was eight years old and he was raised by his sister in the Fatfield area. | se
3. At work at 15
In 1926, he left school at 15 years old and began work at North Biddick Colliery which was also known as Butney. | se
4. Knocking back the years
Bobby supplemented his income by competing in dominoes tournaments and playing the harmonica. | nw Photo: Sunderland Echo