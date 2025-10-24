A tribute to Bobby Thompson, the comic genius

The story of Bobby Thompson: The Little Waster who had the North East doubled up with laughter

By Chris Cordner

Published 24th Oct 2025, 20:00 BST

He was small in stature but ‘Little Waster’ Bobby Thompson was the comic genius who had the North East laughing.

It is 44 years this week since the funny man had the Empire Theatre in Sunderland rocking with his humour, at a special show which was staged for the over 60s by Age Concern.

We take a look at the Penshaw-born man whose first job was as a miner, who once supplemented his pay by playing in dominoes tournaments, and who went on to pack out venues across the region.

Robert Michael Thompson came into the world in November 1911, and was born in Penshaw.

Both of his parents died by the time Bobby was eight years old and he was raised by his sister in the Fatfield area.

In 1926, he left school at 15 years old and began work at North Biddick Colliery which was also known as Butney.

Bobby supplemented his income by competing in dominoes tournaments and playing the harmonica.

