More than 120 years of mining history came to an end at Boldon Colliery 43 years ago this month.

And our photographers were there on that sad day, to capture views of workers as they headed to their last shift.

One final look at Boldon pit. The Echo was there on the day of the last shift on June 24, 1982. | Sunderland Echo

Sixteen workers did one last shift

The Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette archives still have those scenes of men heading towards the pit cage.

Sixteen workers entered the cage at Boldon pit in June 1982. It was the last time they would do it. At its height in the late 1890s, 1,600 men and boys worked there.

The final shift for these workers at Boldon Colliery, on June 24, 1982. | Sunderland Echo

Tell us if you worked at the pit

These archive photos show workers donning the steel hats for the final time.

The mines of the Durham Coalfield once employed 165,000 people at their height. But the whole of the industry in the area finally disappeared 31 years ago .

Have a look at our pictures and then get in touch if you worked at Boldon Colliery. What was your job, and who were your colleagues that you remember fondly?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]