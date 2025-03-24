There’s puppets from 1963, a therapy dog meeting children in 2003 and an all-new recipe book which first saw the light of day in 2004.
Intrigued? Read on and enjoy our Shields Gazette archive step back in time which covers 50 years of wonderful memories.
1. Entertaining the children in 1963
Fred Finch introduces one of his father's puppets to a group of children at a 1963 party held for them by the Westoe Mechanics Social Club in the Boldon Lane Community Centre. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Storytime in 2003
Story time for Sweep the dog and the children at Boldon Lane Library in 2003. | sg Photo: IB
3. A recipe for retro memories
A new recipe book was being produced at Action Station in Boldon Lane in 2004 and Vera Cromby was getting some inspiration from an old favourite. | sg
4. Joining in at Boldon Lane Library
A 2005 singalong at Boldon Lane Library to mark the VE Day anniversary. Recognise anyone? | sg Photo: IB
