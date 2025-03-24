I'm bigging up Boldon Lane in this 13-photo step back in time

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 12:56 BST

It’s amazing what you find when you delve into a street’s history and we certainly found plenty to admire in Boldon Lane.

There’s puppets from 1963, a therapy dog meeting children in 2003 and an all-new recipe book which first saw the light of day in 2004.

Intrigued? Read on and enjoy our Shields Gazette archive step back in time which covers 50 years of wonderful memories.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Fred Finch introduces one of his father's puppets to a group of children at a 1963 party held for them by the Westoe Mechanics Social Club in the Boldon Lane Community Centre.

1. Entertaining the children in 1963

Fred Finch introduces one of his father's puppets to a group of children at a 1963 party held for them by the Westoe Mechanics Social Club in the Boldon Lane Community Centre. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Story time for Sweep the dog and the children at Boldon Lane Library in 2003.

2. Storytime in 2003

Story time for Sweep the dog and the children at Boldon Lane Library in 2003. | sg Photo: IB

Photo Sales
A new recipe book was being produced at Action Station in Boldon Lane in 2004 and Vera Cromby was getting some inspiration from an old favourite.

3. A recipe for retro memories

A new recipe book was being produced at Action Station in Boldon Lane in 2004 and Vera Cromby was getting some inspiration from an old favourite. | sg

Photo Sales
A 2005 singalong at Boldon Lane Library to mark the VE Day anniversary. Recognise anyone?

4. Joining in at Boldon Lane Library

A 2005 singalong at Boldon Lane Library to mark the VE Day anniversary. Recognise anyone? | sg Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesShields GazetteBooks
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice