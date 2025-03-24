There’s puppets from 1963, a therapy dog meeting children in 2003 and an all-new recipe book which first saw the light of day in 2004.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.