Bros' memorable South Shields performance revisited: Faces and memories galore

By Chris Cordner

Published 5th Feb 2025, 11:54 BST

It’s a day that Bros fans will never forget.

The day when the chart-toppers Bros performed before a crowd of adoring people in South Shields.

Back in 1988 twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss, along with former schoolboy mate Craig Logan, got the girls screaming with songs such as When Will I Be Famous and I Owe You Nothing.

Re-live the music memories with these Shields Gazette archive photos and then tell us more about your day with the stars, by emailing [email protected]

A music highlight for South Tyneside with Bros performing 37 years ago.

1. Memories from 1988

A music highlight for South Tyneside with Bros performing 37 years ago. | sg

These fans packed in to Arbeia on the day Bros performed a memorable concert.

2. Bringing back Bros memories

These fans packed in to Arbeia on the day Bros performed a memorable concert. | sg

Members of Bros pictured in South Shields in 1988. Tell us if you were there.

3. Band in the picture

Members of Bros pictured in South Shields in 1988. Tell us if you were there. | sg

What a day for the fans as they enjoy some fabulous entertainment.

4. Live from 1988

What a day for the fans as they enjoy some fabulous entertainment. | sg

