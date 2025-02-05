The day when the chart-toppers Bros performed before a crowd of adoring people in South Shields.
Back in 1988 twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss, along with former schoolboy mate Craig Logan, got the girls screaming with songs such as When Will I Be Famous and I Owe You Nothing.
1. Memories from 1988
A music highlight for South Tyneside with Bros performing 37 years ago. | sg
2. Bringing back Bros memories
These fans packed in to Arbeia on the day Bros performed a memorable concert. | sg
3. Band in the picture
Members of Bros pictured in South Shields in 1988. Tell us if you were there. | sg
4. Live from 1988
What a day for the fans as they enjoy some fabulous entertainment. | sg