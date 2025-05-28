Okay, so the May 28 event is an American celebration but we are determined to get in on the action with local burger scenes from 2007 to 2013.
Take in the Shields Gazette memories from Westoe Crown Nursery, The Mile, Horsley Hill Residents Association and Pickings Butchers.
1. Barbecue memories from 2007
There were lots of interest in this barbecue event which had burgers on the menu in August 2007. Recognise anyone? | sg
2. BBQ time in 2007
Feruz Hussain was keen to get his teeth into a burger at a barbecue in South Tyneside 18 years ago. | sg
3. Tommy gets smoky in 2008
Jean Johnson and Tommy the Trumpeter were busy burning the burgers at the 2008 fun day held at Westoe Crown Primary School. | sg
4. Tommy joins the Westoe Crown crew
Tommy the Trumpeter was joined by all of these children for the opening of the Westoe Crown Village Nursery School open day where burgers were on the menu at the barbecue in 2008. | sg
