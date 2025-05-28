A brilliant 13-course menu of burger memories from South Tyneside's tasty past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th May 2025, 08:56 BST

It’s Burger Day everyone! And what better way to celebrate than with a look back at 13 mouth-watering scenes from South Tyneside’s past.

Okay, so the May 28 event is an American celebration but we are determined to get in on the action with local burger scenes from 2007 to 2013.

Take in the Shields Gazette memories from Westoe Crown Nursery, The Mile, Horsley Hill Residents Association and Pickings Butchers.

There were lots of interest in this barbecue event which had burgers on the menu in August 2007. Recognise anyone?

1. Barbecue memories from 2007

There were lots of interest in this barbecue event which had burgers on the menu in August 2007. Recognise anyone? | sg

Feruz Hussain was keen to get his teeth into a burger at a barbecue in South Tyneside 18 years ago.

2. BBQ time in 2007

Feruz Hussain was keen to get his teeth into a burger at a barbecue in South Tyneside 18 years ago. | sg

Jean Johnson and Tommy the Trumpeter were busy burning the burgers at the 2008 fun day held at Westoe Crown Primary School.

3. Tommy gets smoky in 2008

Jean Johnson and Tommy the Trumpeter were busy burning the burgers at the 2008 fun day held at Westoe Crown Primary School. | sg

Tommy the Trumpeter was joined by all of these children for the opening of the Westoe Crown Village Nursery School open day where burgers were on the menu at the barbecue in 2008.

4. Tommy joins the Westoe Crown crew

Tommy the Trumpeter was joined by all of these children for the opening of the Westoe Crown Village Nursery School open day where burgers were on the menu at the barbecue in 2008. | sg

