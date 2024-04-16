Can you spot your favourite teacher in these nine school photos from South Tyneside's past?

Do you recognise any of your favourite South Tyneside teachers in todays retro?

By Evie Lake
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:05 BST

We want to know who your favourite teacher was in years gone by. Was it one of the teachers featured in this photo spread?

We have teachers from MarsdenWhitburn, Jarrow, South Shields and more.

Take a look and see who you can recognise.

Pupils from Marsden Junior Mixed School at a 'Thank You' reception held in the Centurion restaurant, with teacher Marjorie Woodmass, right, waitress Linda Arnold and proprietor John Warcup. Class 2 decorated the restaurant for it's opening with Roman soldier figures and murals.

Marjorie Woodmass in 1988

Pupils from Marsden Junior Mixed School at a 'Thank You' reception held in the Centurion restaurant, with teacher Marjorie Woodmass, right, waitress Linda Arnold and proprietor John Warcup. Class 2 decorated the restaurant for it's opening with Roman soldier figures and murals. Photo: Shields Gazette

Brinkburn Comprehensive School teachers Kirsten Berry and Lynda Pinder were pictured at a Comic Relief fundraising event. Does this bring back happy memories?

Kirsten Berry and Lynda Pinder

Brinkburn Comprehensive School teachers Kirsten Berry and Lynda Pinder were pictured at a Comic Relief fundraising event. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Teachers Katherine Todd (left) and Kate Stephenson with pupils at St. Peter's & St. Paul's RC Primary School in Olive Street, South Shields. They were celebrating in 2018 after winning an international award, for their work with other schools around the globe, including China.

Katherine Todd and Kate Stephenson

Teachers Katherine Todd (left) and Kate Stephenson with pupils at St. Peter's & St. Paul's RC Primary School in Olive Street, South Shields. They were celebrating in 2018 after winning an international award, for their work with other schools around the globe, including China. Photo: Shields Gazette

Pupils from St Wilfrid's Comprehensive School in a guitar learning session in 1988 with teacher Bill Waugh, front.

Bill Waugh

Pupils from St Wilfrid's Comprehensive School in a guitar learning session in 1988 with teacher Bill Waugh, front. Photo: Shields Gazette

