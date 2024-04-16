We want to know who your favourite teacher was in years gone by. Was it one of the teachers featured in this photo spread?
Take a look and see who you can recognise.
1. Marjorie Woodmass in 1988
Pupils from Marsden Junior Mixed School at a 'Thank You' reception held in the Centurion restaurant, with teacher Marjorie Woodmass, right, waitress Linda Arnold and proprietor John Warcup. Class 2 decorated the restaurant for it's opening with Roman soldier figures and murals. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Kirsten Berry and Lynda Pinder
Brinkburn Comprehensive School teachers Kirsten Berry and Lynda Pinder were pictured at a Comic Relief fundraising event. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Katherine Todd and Kate Stephenson
Teachers Katherine Todd (left) and Kate Stephenson with pupils at St. Peter's & St. Paul's RC Primary School in Olive Street, South Shields. They were celebrating in 2018 after winning an international award, for their work with other schools around the globe, including China. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Bill Waugh
Pupils from St Wilfrid's Comprehensive School in a guitar learning session in 1988 with teacher Bill Waugh, front. Photo: Shields Gazette