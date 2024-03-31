Incredible photographs of Newcastle United's 1995/96 and 1996/97 seasons are back in circulation again after 28 years.

In 1996, photographer Keith Pattinson was granted access to the stands of St James' Park as the Toon challenged for the Premier League twice.

"There was a real buzz about Newcastle United and Kevin Keegan," said Pattinson. "There was genuinely a buzz on the streets. It felt like Newcastle was on the up and the football team was part of that."

So Pattinson got in touch with Newcastle Brown Ale- the sponsor at the time- to collaborate on a public exhibition which would see photos from the St James' Park stands go on display on the city's bus shelters.

To Pattinson's surprise, they said yes and 10 of his images were displayed across 800 bus shelters across the North East- including in Sunderland.

The project won a Financial Times Business Sponsorship Award which then provided the money for a large exhibition in Monument Mall.

"One of the things that took me away when I was photographing the crowds was the physicality and how involved everyone gets. It's so many people emotionally at one with each other," continued Pattinson.

"At times I was spoilt for choice on what I photographed. It was a riot of emotion."

Now, Newcastle United fans have the opportunity to feast their eyes on the amazing photographs which once decorated the city's bus shelters.

Lower Block, a football culture photography publication, has republished Pattinson's pictures from the Toon stands in 1996 in a zine which can be ordered online.

And Pattinson is grateful for the opportunity to revisit the photographs which had been stored away.

"There's a real sense of fun about it. So, it's been a bit of a gift really- to get these out again," concluded Pattinson.

Below the Shields Gazette has a collection of Keith Pattinson's images featured in the Lower Block zine- so try and spot yourself.

To see more, the zine contains 30 black and white photos. You can purchase your own copy here.

1 . The moment Alan Shearer scored his first goal for Newcastle United Photo: Keith Pattison Photo Sales