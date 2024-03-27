Can you spot yourself in these South Tyneside retro photos from 1978?

Boldon Big Club, Temple Park pool and Boy Meets Girl in King Street – we have reminders of them all from 1978.

Every one of these Shields Gazette archive photos was taken 46 years ago and they show South Tyneside life from a bygone era.

Do you recognise the people pictured in the 30th South Shields Guides or the Boldon Catholic Women’s League members in fancy dress?

What about the children at Ashley Road School? We have all this and more so why not take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1 . A big anniversary Regulars at The Big Club in Boldon Colliery, Station Road, enjoying its 75th year in business. Is there anyone you recognise in this November 1978 photo? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Carnival time Boldon Catholic Women's League members who took part in a fancy dress social evening in the RC Church hall as part of a carnival. Pictured left to right are: chairman Catherine Havelock, Rose Clark, Sally Johnstone, Mary Fitzsimons and Ann Hunter Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Shopping on King Street A February 1978 shopping scene in King Street. Does it bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales