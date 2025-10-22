What a year that was if you were an avid collector of stamps.

It was 25 years ago when the craze for collecting Pokemon stickers spread across the country.

The mystery of the missing albums

But there was one big problem for the children of Wearside and South Tyneside.

Sisters Chloe and Rebekka Gardiner who were desperately searching for Pokemon sticker books in 2000. | se

The stickers might have been in plentiful supply but the albums to put them in were not.

A report at the time said: “Now parents are joining the Pokemon frenzy because their youngsters have nowhere to stick their collections.

Sticker albums were like gold dust

“They say the sticker albums are like gold dust and they have been desperately searching newsagent’s shelves to get their hands on the books.”

Seaham woman Sharon Leighton scoured shops across the North East in the hope of finding albums for her nieces.

Pokemon stickers which were all the rage in 2000. | se

‘Chloe Gardner, four, and sister Rebekka, seven, have hundreds of stickers - which are a spin off from the popular Japanese computer game and cartoon - but will not be happy until they have an album’, the report added.

‘The little one does not want sweets any more’

Sharon, from Marlborough, said: “The girls have been collecting them for four weeks now and have about 400 between them.

“The little one doesn’t want sweets anymore when we go to the shops - she’s only happy with Pokemon stickers. We have been everywhere looking for the albums but none of the shops can get their hands on them. Other parents are facing the same problem. They are like gold dust.”

We want to know if you were an avid fan of the Pokemon sticker craze, or perhaps there was another album frenzy which was popular when you were a child.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]