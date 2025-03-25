I'm raising a toast to the Fountain with a feast of fabulous photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Mar 2025, 08:50 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 12:55 BST

It might be just one pub but it has a fabulous past if these photos are anything to go by.

It’s The Fountain in Highfield Road, South Shields, and we have a whole host of archive memories to enjoy.

Whether it was the pub getting ready for the World Cup in 2006 or supporting charity in 2008, 2010 and 2014, we have it all.

Tell us about the pubs you want to see in our Shields Gazette nostalgia section by emailing [email protected]

An undated Shields Gazette archive view of the pub. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

1. Taking you back

An undated Shields Gazette archive view of the pub. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | sg

Iris Tinwell was pictured behind the bar in this Shields Gazette archive view from May 2006.

2. Service with a smile

Iris Tinwell was pictured behind the bar in this Shields Gazette archive view from May 2006. | sg

The landlord and staff at the Fountain Inn who were pictured supporting England in 2006, complete with a 10ft tall inflatable fan.

3. Come on England!

The landlord and staff at the Fountain Inn who were pictured supporting England in 2006, complete with a 10ft tall inflatable fan. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Iris Tinwell and Lucy Webster were helping landlord Bob Teasdale to get into the World Cup spirit in this 2006 scene.

4. Shooting back to 2006

Iris Tinwell and Lucy Webster were helping landlord Bob Teasdale to get into the World Cup spirit in this 2006 scene. | sg

