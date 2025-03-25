It’s The Fountain in Highfield Road, South Shields, and we have a whole host of archive memories to enjoy.
Whether it was the pub getting ready for the World Cup in 2006 or supporting charity in 2008, 2010 and 2014, we have it all.
1. Taking you back
An undated Shields Gazette archive view of the pub. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | sg
2. Service with a smile
Iris Tinwell was pictured behind the bar in this Shields Gazette archive view from May 2006. | sg
3. Come on England!
The landlord and staff at the Fountain Inn who were pictured supporting England in 2006, complete with a 10ft tall inflatable fan. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Shooting back to 2006
Iris Tinwell and Lucy Webster were helping landlord Bob Teasdale to get into the World Cup spirit in this 2006 scene. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.