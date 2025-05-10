We got you on camera at the Chichester Arms! 13 sparkling memories from 2017

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th May 2025, 16:00 BST

Was it really only eight years ago when all these great photos were taken at the Chichester Arms.

The Chichester Road venue was in the picture in 2017 and all of these submitted scenes were sent to the Shields Gazette.

Here they are once more and they are packed with people having fun. Tell us if you are among them, but only after you enjoy a whole gallery of wonderful memories first.

Having a great time at the South Shields pub eight years ago. Tell us if this brings back happy memories.

1. Checking out the Chichester Arms

Having a great time at the South Shields pub eight years ago. Tell us if this brings back happy memories.

Enjoying a game of pool at the Chichester Road pub in a submitted photo from 2017.

2. Anyone for pool?

Enjoying a game of pool at the Chichester Road pub in a submitted photo from 2017.

Having a great time in 2017 but we want to know if you remember these scenes.

3. Super smiles from South Shields

Having a great time in 2017 but we want to know if you remember these scenes.

Time for a photo. Tell us if you recognise the people in this submitted photo which was sent to the Shields Gazette.

4. Night out memories

Time for a photo. Tell us if you recognise the people in this submitted photo which was sent to the Shields Gazette.

