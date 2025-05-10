The Chichester Road venue was in the picture in 2017 and all of these submitted scenes were sent to the Shields Gazette.
Here they are once more and they are packed with people having fun. Tell us if you are among them, but only after you enjoy a whole gallery of wonderful memories first.
1. Checking out the Chichester Arms
Having a great time at the South Shields pub eight years ago. Tell us if this brings back happy memories. | other 3rd party
2. Anyone for pool?
Enjoying a game of pool at the Chichester Road pub in a submitted photo from 2017. | other 3rd party
3. Super smiles from South Shields
Having a great time in 2017 but we want to know if you remember these scenes. | other 3rd party
4. Night out memories
Time for a photo. Tell us if you recognise the people in this submitted photo which was sent to the Shields Gazette. | other 3rd party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.