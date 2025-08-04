A night at the Chichester Arms captured in 13 nostalgic South Shields photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

Cheers! Let’s raise a toast to 13 great photos which were taken at the Chichester Arms eight years ago.

All of these pictures were submitted to the Shields Gazette and they show people having a wonderful time in 2017.

Have a look and see how many faces you can recognise.

And once you do, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Happy moments from the Chichester Arms as seen in a ohoto from 2017.

1. Happy times in 2017

Two more faces pictured at the Chichester Road pub eight years ago.

2. In the picture

Happy times at the Chichester Arms in 2017. Tell us if this brings back happy memories for you.

3. Out in South Tyneside

Did this photographer get you on camera during your night put at the Chichester Arms eight years ago?

4. Memories from 2017

