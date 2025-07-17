Chinatown in 13 fantastic retro photos from Google Maps

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Join me as we go on a trip to Chinatown as it looked in the past.

The popular and vibrant area of Newcastle gets our attention thanks to all of these fantastic images which come from Google Maps.

We have photos from 2008 to 2020, taking in names such as The Mandarin, Lau’s, Master, Palace Garden and Cheeky Duck.

In case you missed it;

Jesmond memories in photos spanning 120 years

Newcastle Trams in 13 Iconic Photos from their heyday

Quayside Memories: Newcastle's 1970s scene relived

The Shangri La Cantonese restaurant was a vibrant addition to Stowell Street in 2008.

1. Shangri La

The Shangri La Cantonese restaurant was a vibrant addition to Stowell Street in 2008. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
A striking view from Chinatown in Newcastle in a Google Maps memory from 17 years ago.

2. Flashback to 2008

A striking view from Chinatown in Newcastle in a Google Maps memory from 17 years ago. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The King Neptune had a vibrant look in this colourful view of the seafood and Peking restaurant in August 2008.

3. King Neptune

The King Neptune had a vibrant look in this colourful view of the seafood and Peking restaurant in August 2008. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
'Eat as much as you can' said the sign on the side of the No.1 Oriental Buffet Restaurant in 2008.

4. Number 1 in 2008

'Eat as much as you can' said the sign on the side of the No.1 Oriental Buffet Restaurant in 2008. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChinatownNewcastle
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice