Spare a thought for the 1970s shopper on Wearside and South Tyneside.

It was not just festive toys, clothes, perfumes and jewellery they wished for.

A 1970s reflection

They had to queue for bread as well. That was because of industrial action which started around 50 years ago.

Here is a photo which showed Binns in Sunderland two days before Christmas.

These customers were queuing for fresh bread from Binns in 1975. | se

Waiting from before sunrise

It was a similar scene in South Shields where these people were pictured outside Hossners bakers during the strike.

The queue outside Hossners in South Shields during the break strike of the 1970s. | sg

One report at the time said it was ‘a typical scene in North East. Some of them had been waiting before sunrise for the shops to open.’

It all began in 1974

The industrial action started in 1974 when bakery workers wanted an increase in pay, and the strikes continued in 1977 when there were reports of a flour shortage.

If you remember these scenes, tell us more by emailing [email protected]