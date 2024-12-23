Christmas queues: Remembering the 1970s bread shortages
It was not just festive toys, clothes, perfumes and jewellery they wished for.
A 1970s reflection
They had to queue for bread as well. That was because of industrial action which started around 50 years ago.
Here is a photo which showed Binns in Sunderland two days before Christmas.
Waiting from before sunrise
It was a similar scene in South Shields where these people were pictured outside Hossners bakers during the strike.
One report at the time said it was ‘a typical scene in North East. Some of them had been waiting before sunrise for the shops to open.’
It all began in 1974
The industrial action started in 1974 when bakery workers wanted an increase in pay, and the strikes continued in 1977 when there were reports of a flour shortage.
