Ladies and gentleman, we present for you our tribute to the circus in South Tyneside over the years.

We have 60 years of Shields Gazette archives in time for World Circus Day which is held every April, on the third Saturday of the month.

We juggled a few photos and came up with this selection from Binns in 1966 to Planet Circus in South Shields in 2021.

Mothers and children packed the toy department at Binns in South Shields when Pierre the Clown visited in 1966.

Mothers and children packed the toy department at Binns in South Shields when Pierre the Clown visited in 1966. Photo: Shields Gazette

Pierre the clown shows Joanne Grainger and Michael Reeder that eating apples is not only fun but also good for cleaning teeth. Remember this from 1971?

Pierre the clown shows Joanne Grainger and Michael Reeder that eating apples is not only fun but also good for cleaning teeth. Remember this from 1971? Photo: Shields Gazette

Andy Tate from Chuckle Entertainment had a great day with children from Cheviot Junior School during a magic and circus day in 2006.

Andy Tate from Chuckle Entertainment had a great day with children from Cheviot Junior School during a magic and circus day in 2006. | sg Photo: TR

Billy Smarts Circus was in town in May 2006 and here are some of the superb performers.

Billy Smarts Circus was in town in May 2006 and here are some of the superb performers. | sg

