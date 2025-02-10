I want your memories of the clock which came between bus drivers, train crews and WI members
It caused a stir between bus drivers, train drivers, WI residents and local people in 1989 - and all because it had been moved to a new destination.
Right on time - until 1989 that is
Let us explain. Bus crews said the clock had kept them on schedule between Sunderland, South Tyneside and Newcastle for decades.
But it had been removed from their route to help train drivers.
The timepiece, which was a local landmark on Sunderland Road at Black’s Corner, East Boldon, was given a new home.
It didn’t fare well for the bus drivers
It was due to be lifted high on a pole at the new Main Road Garage at Station Approach.
The clock was a replica of the one situated on the Sunderland Echo building in Pennywell. The garage was owned by cousins Ernie and Eddie Ellison.
Ernie spoke to us at the time and said: “The bus drivers, Women’s Institute and residents have complained about us taking the clock away.”
‘The clock has two faces and now will be put up at our new premises’
“The clock has two faces and now will be put up at our new premises near the station and instead of bus drivers and passengers seeing the correct time it will be the train drivers and their commuters.”
Were you one of the bus drivers who remembered the change of destination for the clock?
