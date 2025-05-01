These wonderful photos - which were all submitted to the Shields Gazette - were taken on a Summer night in Brigham Place in 2017.
Look at the smiles, stylish dress and great memories, all compiled in one great gallery. If they bring back South Tyneside memories for you, tell us more by emailing [email protected]
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.