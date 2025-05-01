I'm raising a toast to 13 cracking memories from Clover and Wolf in 2017

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st May 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 11:51 BST

Crack open the champagne. We are celebrating 13 nostalgic scenes from Clover and Wolf.

These wonderful photos - which were all submitted to the Shields Gazette - were taken on a Summer night in Brigham Place in 2017.

Look at the smiles, stylish dress and great memories, all compiled in one great gallery. If they bring back South Tyneside memories for you, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Four friends took time out to pose for this photo at Clover and Wolf eight years ago.

1. Sharing special moments

Four friends took time out to pose for this photo at Clover and Wolf eight years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Tell us if you were on camera at Clover and Wolf in the summer of 2017.

2. Over to you

Tell us if you were on camera at Clover and Wolf in the summer of 2017. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Such a lovely photo from 2017 but we want to know if you were in the picture.

3. Lighting up the past

Such a lovely photo from 2017 but we want to know if you were in the picture. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Three pals enjoying their 2017 night at Clover and Wolf. Tell us if you recognise them.

4. Having a great time

Three pals enjoying their 2017 night at Clover and Wolf. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesShields GazetteSouth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice