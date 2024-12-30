I've chosen 9 clubs for a retro New Year tipple in South Tyneside

Let’s herald a new year with a trip back in time to these South Tyneside social and workingmen’s clubs.

The Shields Gazette archives are packed with images from the popular clubs of the area over the years.

See if you remember these great venues as we toast a new year with a journey through the decades.

Simonside Workmen's Club concert hall in 1956. Does this bring back happy memories?

1. Simonside Workmen's Club

Simonside Workmen's Club concert hall in 1956. Does this bring back happy memories? | sg

The Victoria Road Workmens Club and this photo shows the main bar in February 1961.

2. Victoria Road Workmens Club

The Victoria Road Workmens Club and this photo shows the main bar in February 1961. | sg

Back to 1963 and the games room at the Cleadon and District Working Mens Social Club.

3. Cleadon and District Working Mens Club

Back to 1963 and the games room at the Cleadon and District Working Mens Social Club. | sg

The concert room in the Northern Social Club, South Shields in 1964.

4. Northern Social Club

The concert room in the Northern Social Club, South Shields in 1964. | sg

