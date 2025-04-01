The crowds turned out in force for the Cookson Country Festival in South Shields and here’s the scene on the day Go West and Dr and the Medics performed.

Our Shields Gazette photographers got pictures from the stage, the crowds and the fun everyone had as they listened to the music.

All we need now is your memories of the day. Share them by emailing [email protected]

1 . Smiles from 2005 Brilliant times in Bents Park but we want to know if you were there. | sg Photo Sales

2 . Spectacular on stage On stage at the festival which featured performances from Dr and the Medics, and Go West. | se Photo Sales

3 . Join in with the chorus Fans having fun as they watch the 2005 Cookson Country Festival in Bents Park. | sg Photo Sales