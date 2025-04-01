Festival time! 13 photos from the Cookson Country Festival 20 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:41 BST

Altogether now. Here’s a whole gallery of magnificently musical memories from Bents Park 20 years ago.

The crowds turned out in force for the Cookson Country Festival in South Shields and here’s the scene on the day Go West and Dr and the Medics performed.

Our Shields Gazette photographers got pictures from the stage, the crowds and the fun everyone had as they listened to the music.

All we need now is your memories of the day. Share them by emailing [email protected]

Brilliant times in Bents Park but we want to know if you were there.

1. Smiles from 2005

Brilliant times in Bents Park but we want to know if you were there.

On stage at the festival which featured performances from Dr and the Medics, and Go West.

2. Spectacular on stage

On stage at the festival which featured performances from Dr and the Medics, and Go West.

Fans having fun as they watch the 2005 Cookson Country Festival in Bents Park.

3. Join in with the chorus

Fans having fun as they watch the 2005 Cookson Country Festival in Bents Park.

Round of applause for some wonderful memories from a great South Tyneside day out.

4. The fun you had in 2005

Round of applause for some wonderful memories from a great South Tyneside day out.

