Demolition scenes from 2007: Saying goodbye to the former Newcastle Breweries site

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Eighteen years have past since a part of the Newcastle skyline changed forever.

It was back in 2007 when the demolition of the former Newcastle Breweries site, primarily the bottling plant, began.

The process was captured forever thanks to these scenes which can be found on the fantastic Newcastle Photo Archive site, as well as others which show how the building looked before the bulldozer moved in.

A view of the demolition work which happened in Newcastle in 2007. Tell us if you remember watching it under way.

1. It's under way

A view of the demolition work which happened in Newcastle in 2007. Tell us if you remember watching it under way. | Newcastle Photo Archive

The site is cordoned off as the demolition work continues in Bath Lane in 2007.

2. Bath Lane memories

The site is cordoned off as the demolition work continues in Bath Lane in 2007. | Newcastle Photo Archive

A reminder of how the brewery looked in 1987, 20 years before its demolition.

3. Taking you back to 1987

A reminder of how the brewery looked in 1987, 20 years before its demolition. | Newcastle Photo Archive

The vast brewery site begins to disappear as the demolition work gets under way 18 years ago.

4. A landmark from a bygone era

The vast brewery site begins to disappear as the demolition work gets under way 18 years ago. | Newcastle Photo Archive

