It was back in 2007 when the demolition of the former Newcastle Breweries site, primarily the bottling plant, began.
The process was captured forever thanks to these scenes which can be found on the fantastic Newcastle Photo Archive site, as well as others which show how the building looked before the bulldozer moved in.
1. It's under way
A view of the demolition work which happened in Newcastle in 2007. Tell us if you remember watching it under way. | Newcastle Photo Archive
2. Bath Lane memories
The site is cordoned off as the demolition work continues in Bath Lane in 2007. | Newcastle Photo Archive
3. Taking you back to 1987
A reminder of how the brewery looked in 1987, 20 years before its demolition. | Newcastle Photo Archive
4. A landmark from a bygone era
The vast brewery site begins to disappear as the demolition work gets under way 18 years ago. | Newcastle Photo Archive
