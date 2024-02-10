News you can trust since 1849
Do you remember any of these South Tyneside retro pub scenes?

Let's take a look at these retro photos from your local in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 10th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

Here we have nine incredible photos putting the spotlight on some of your favourite South Tyneside pubs.

The photos are from at least 10 years ago so let us know what you can remember from your favourite local.

The Ship and Royal pub in Ocean Road, South Shields. Manager Stan Mckeith greets one of his regular customers. Who can tell us more?

1. Back to 2013

The Ship and Royal pub in Ocean Road, South Shields. Manager Stan Mckeith greets one of his regular customers. Who can tell us more? Photo: Shields Gazette

Regulars at the Lord Ashley Pub getting behind South Shields Football Club in 2011. Does this bring back memories?

2. Regulars at the Lord Ashley

Regulars at the Lord Ashley Pub getting behind South Shields Football Club in 2011. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Regulars at the Jester raised money for Cancer Connections in 2006.

3. A donation at The Jester

Regulars at the Jester raised money for Cancer Connections in 2006. Photo: Shields Gazette

A cheque for St Clare's Hospice from the Trimmers Arms in 2005.

4. Terrific at the Trimmers Arms

A cheque for St Clare's Hospice from the Trimmers Arms in 2005. Photo: Shields Gazette

