From bell ringing at St Hilda’s to cross country runners at Redwell Comprehensive School – over 40 years have passed since these South Tyneside photos were taken. It’s the year when Adam & The Ants were riding high in the charts with Prince Charming and Stand And Deliver.

Soft Cell and Human League were just as successful and all this was happening closer to home.

Take a look and re-live some great times in 1981. And then get in touch if you have memories of your own to share.

1 . A sparkling scene Emma Louise Lynn enjoys her sparklers at the Bents Park fireworks display in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Face painting Debra Downey tries out her artistic skill on Kay Connelly at the Wood Terrace Field Day. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Hard at work Members of Friends of the Earth at work in the garden at Wood Terrace during the Wood Terrace Field Day in April 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales