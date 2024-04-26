From bell ringing at St Hilda’s to cross country runners at Redwell Comprehensive School – over 40 years have passed since these South Tyneside photos were taken. It’s the year when Adam & The Ants were riding high in the charts with Prince Charming and Stand And Deliver.
Soft Cell and Human League were just as successful and all this was happening closer to home.
Take a look and re-live some great times in 1981. And then get in touch if you have memories of your own to share.
1. A sparkling scene
Emma Louise Lynn enjoys her sparklers at the Bents Park fireworks display in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Face painting
Debra Downey tries out her artistic skill on Kay Connelly at the Wood Terrace Field Day. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Hard at work
Members of Friends of the Earth at work in the garden at Wood Terrace during the Wood Terrace Field Day in April 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Stamp of approval
Capt. David Robinson (left) and Capt. Frank McNulty with some of the thousands of postage stamps sent in South Tyneside in response to a regional fund raising appeal for charity. Who remembers this from 1981? Photo: Shields Gazette