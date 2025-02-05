People and their pooches: 11 photos of South Tyneside folk and their dogs

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 15:10 BST

Meet Milly, Mollie and Milo - and their owners who all appeared in the Shields Gazette in stories about dogs.

I took the lead and found all of these great photos of South Tynesiders with their pooches.

Mia, Bessie and Jack are also included in Shields Gazette archive memories from 2013 to 2023.

Enjoy the doggy memories.

Sallyann Smith and her pooch Rufus were in the picture in 2013 for a chat with the Shields Gazette about new by-laws on dog leaders.

1. Sallyann and Rufus

Sallyann Smith and her pooch Rufus were in the picture in 2013 for a chat with the Shields Gazette about new by-laws on dog leaders. | sg

Michael Lyons was joined by his dog Pepper for this 2013 Shields Gazette archive scene.

2. Michael and Pepper

Michael Lyons was joined by his dog Pepper for this 2013 Shields Gazette archive scene. | sg

Abbie Newman and Pug puppy Lilly were taking part in the 2014 Great North Dog Walk.

3. Abbie and Lilly

Abbie Newman and Pug puppy Lilly were taking part in the 2014 Great North Dog Walk. | sg

Judith Gibson had lots of love for her 7 month old St Bernard Henri 11 years ago.

4. Judith and Henri

Judith Gibson had lots of love for her 7 month old St Bernard Henri 11 years ago. | sg

