This time, we are heading through the doors of the Dolly Peel in Commercial Road for memories from 2004 to 2014.
There are loads of photos of staff as well as plenty of reminders of the fundraising events they held, thanks to the Shields Gazette archives.
1. Such a great cause
A race night was held at the pub in 2004 to raise money for Bamburgh School in South Tyneside. | sg
2. A top pint 20 years ago
Trevor Gould and Sharon Peel were behind the bar at the pub in April 2005. | sg
3. Reflections from 2005
A view with a difference of Trevor as he looks through a glass 20 years ago. | sg
4. Time people please, in 2005
Trevor Gould shared his opinion in 2005 - on an idea that drinkers should be given a lollipop to suck on at last orders. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.