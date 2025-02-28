Join me for a serving of photos from the Dolly Peel: Memories from 2004 to 2014

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST

We love a look back at South Tyneside’s pubs through the years.

This time, we are heading through the doors of the Dolly Peel in Commercial Road for memories from 2004 to 2014.

There are loads of photos of staff as well as plenty of reminders of the fundraising events they held, thanks to the Shields Gazette archives.

Have a look.

A race night was held at the pub in 2004 to raise money for Bamburgh School in South Tyneside.

1. Such a great cause

A race night was held at the pub in 2004 to raise money for Bamburgh School in South Tyneside. | sg

Photo Sales
Trevor Gould and Sharon Peel were behind the bar at the pub in April 2005.

2. A top pint 20 years ago

Trevor Gould and Sharon Peel were behind the bar at the pub in April 2005. | sg

Photo Sales
A view with a difference of Trevor as he looks through a glass 20 years ago.

3. Reflections from 2005

A view with a difference of Trevor as he looks through a glass 20 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Trevor Gould shared his opinion in 2005 - on an idea that drinkers should be given a lollipop to suck on at last orders.

4. Time people please, in 2005

Trevor Gould shared his opinion in 2005 - on an idea that drinkers should be given a lollipop to suck on at last orders. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteMemoriesPubs
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice