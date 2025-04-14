We found 13 brilliant bonnet memories in the Shields Gazette archives, showing children and their headwear from 2004 to 2013.
It’s a bonny bunny bonanza! Have a look and see who you recognise.
Talk about cute! This is the ultimate in adorable looks back at Easter bonnets from South Tyneside’s past.
