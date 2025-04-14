They're adorable! Shields kids in Easter bonnets in 13 of the cutest photos ever

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:43 BST

Talk about cute! This is the ultimate in adorable looks back at Easter bonnets from South Tyneside’s past.

We found 13 brilliant bonnet memories in the Shields Gazette archives, showing children and their headwear from 2004 to 2013.

It’s a bonny bunny bonanza! Have a look and see who you recognise.

What a wonderful display in this Shields Gazette archive photo from 2004.

1. Egging you on for memories

What a wonderful display in this Shields Gazette archive photo from 2004. | sg

Photo Sales
Deputy head teacher Sam Robson was joined by Kayleigh Hubbard and Chelsea Hayes for this Easter bonnet brilliance at Bedewell School in 2006.

2. Bright times at Bedewell

Deputy head teacher Sam Robson was joined by Kayleigh Hubbard and Chelsea Hayes for this Easter bonnet brilliance at Bedewell School in 2006. | sg

Photo Sales
A whole class lined up for these Bedewell bonnet display from 2006. Tell us if you recognise anyone.

3. Playground memories from Bedewell

A whole class lined up for these Bedewell bonnet display from 2006. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | sg

Photo Sales
Year 2 children made some fantastic Easter bonnets in 2007 - including a guitar-playing Easter chick.

4. What a Westoe Crown display

Year 2 children made some fantastic Easter bonnets in 2007 - including a guitar-playing Easter chick. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Shields GazetteEasterMemories
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice