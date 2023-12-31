News you can trust since 1849
Eight amazing photos of The Steamboat pub in South Shields over the years

Let's take a trip down memory lane in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 31st Dec 2023, 11:36 GMT

Let's take a look back at The Steamboat pub in South Shields through the years.

We looked in the Shields Gazette archives to find all these scenes from the pub’s past.

If you were there as part of a pub crawl in 2008, a fancy dress night in 2011 or watching the filming of Vera in 2015, we’ve got memories for you.

The filming of Vera came to the Mill Dam's Steamboat and The Mission to Seafarers in 2015 Photo: Stu Norton

Kathleen Brain prepares to cut the ponytail of Steamboat regular Peter Swalwell, with magician George Dunn watching in this 2011 photo. Photo: Tim Richardson

Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews was pictured with Steamboat manager Kath Brain to promote a charity fashion show 7 years ago. Photo: Stu Norton

It's 12 years since Dave Woods, Martin Wray , Lee Wray and Lerry Lee donned fancy dress for a charity night at the pub. Photo: Iain Brown

