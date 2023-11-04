Eight incredible photos from the South Shields 60s nightclub the Latino
Let’s take things back to the swinging 60s in South Tyneside.
The Latino was the place to be during the swinging 60s South Tyneside social scene, so here are eight amazing photos of those memorable days.
They come to us courtesy of Julia Northam whose father Freddie Mudditt recorded so many great images of the Latino and the people who made it such a success.
Take a look, see how many memories these pictures bring back for you and then get in touch with your own memories.
1 / 3