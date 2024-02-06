News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Eight pictures from life in South Tyneside in 1987 as we rewind 37 years

Let's turn back the clock nearly 40 years and look at these 1987 scenes.

By Evie Lake
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:24 GMT

Were you pictured with St Oswald’s Primary School during a music festival?

Perhaps you were one of the children pictured at Toner Avenue nursery or taking a lesson at St Wilfrid’s School.

We have all this and much more for you to peruse.

Ian Hewitt and his friends launched a campaign to get a new playground for South Tyneside in 1987. Remember this?

1. Friends in focus

Ian Hewitt and his friends launched a campaign to get a new playground for South Tyneside in 1987. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Neil Hargreaves with Souter light in 1987.

2. An illuminating reminder

Neil Hargreaves with Souter light in 1987. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Toner Avenue Nursery Infant School children were pictured with members of a dance group who came to school in 1987. Does this bring back memories?

3. A unique day at nursery

Toner Avenue Nursery Infant School children were pictured with members of a dance group who came to school in 1987. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
A mystery classroom photo from the Shields Gazette archives. Can you recognise the pupils pictured in January 1987.

4. Recognise them?

A mystery classroom photo from the Shields Gazette archives. Can you recognise the pupils pictured in January 1987. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesidePrimary school