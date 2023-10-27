News you can trust since 1849
Eight reminders of life in South Tyneside in 1970- what can you remember?

Let’s head back to 1970.

By Evie Lake
Published 27th Oct 2023, 07:36 BST

For today’s retro we’re taking it back to 1970 with eight South Tyneside memories.

Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. On parade

Sledging fun in Valley View Park, Jarrow, in December 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Fun in the Jarrow snow

Rippons in South Shields won a window display competition in 1970 and Niven Anderson, managing director, was pictured as he received a cheque. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Champions at Rippons

The South Shields junior road safety quiz team in March 1970. Who do you recognise? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Safety in mind

