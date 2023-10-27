Eight reminders of life in South Tyneside in 1970- what can you remember?

For today’s retro we’re taking it back to 1970 with eight South Tyneside memories.
1. On parade
Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Fun in the Jarrow snow
Sledging fun in Valley View Park, Jarrow, in December 1970. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Champions at Rippons
Rippons in South Shields won a window display competition in 1970 and Niven Anderson, managing director, was pictured as he received a cheque. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Safety in mind
The South Shields junior road safety quiz team in March 1970. Who do you recognise? Photo: Shields Gazette