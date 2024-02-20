Eight retro pictures of 1970s school days in South Tyneside

Who remembers the days of watching films on projectors in the classroom? Or ink wells, blackboards and haversacks? We are going back to school in South Tyneside in 1970 and we want you to join us.
We have scenes from Westoe, Jarrow, Horsley Hill and more.
Your homework for today is to see how many of these scenes you remember. Ten out of ten if you recognise the lot.
1. Dinnertime at Barnes Road
After 120 years, Barnes Road Junior School finally got a dining room, converted from the air raid shelter that stood in the yard. Does this bring back memories of 1970? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. The brass section
South Shields schools brass chamber ensemble with its conductor, Mr Michael Walton at Mortimer County Secondary School. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Dinnertime
The new self service, cafeteria dining hall at South Shields Grammar Technical School for Boys got our photographer's attention in 1970. Do you remember it? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. A film in the classroom
New equipment. including tape recorders, radios and film equipment, were regularly used at Ocean Road and a special room was set aside for these teaching aids Photo: Shields Gazette