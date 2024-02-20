News you can trust since 1849
Eight retro pictures of 1970s school days in South Tyneside

Did you go to school in South Tyneside in the 1970s?

Published 20th Feb 2024

Who remembers the days of watching films on projectors in the classroom? Or ink wells, blackboards and haversacks? We are going back to school in South Tyneside in 1970 and we want you to join us.

We have scenes from Westoe, Jarrow, Horsley Hill and more.

Your homework for today is to see how many of these scenes you remember. Ten out of ten if you recognise the lot.

After 120 years, Barnes Road Junior School finally got a dining room, converted from the air raid shelter that stood in the yard. Does this bring back memories of 1970?

1. Dinnertime at Barnes Road

South Shields schools brass chamber ensemble with its conductor, Mr Michael Walton at Mortimer County Secondary School. Does this bring back memories?

2. The brass section

The new self service, cafeteria dining hall at South Shields Grammar Technical School for Boys got our photographer's attention in 1970. Do you remember it?

3. Dinnertime

New equipment. including tape recorders, radios and film equipment, were regularly used at Ocean Road and a special room was set aside for these teaching aids

4. A film in the classroom

