Eight retro reminders of Hintons in South Tyneside- remembering the supermarket

Let’s take a look back at these Hintons memories.

By Evie Lake
Published 7th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

The store was a definite hit in South Shields when it became the first supermarket to open. Later in 1976, a move from Fowler Street to North Street followed and these photos were taken at the new premises.

We also have images from 1975 and 1983 but how many do you remember.

And what can you recall of shopping at Hintons back then?

Get in touch and tell us more – but not before you have taken a look through our photo selection.

Margaret Raine did the three minute trolley dash round Hinton's store for her father George Elsy, centre, when his ticket came up in a draw held by the Lions Club. Remember it? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Dashing back to 1982

Shoppers outside Hintons in 1975. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Plenty of trade at Keppel Street

Were you pictured at the new Hintons store in South Shields in 1976? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. In the picture

Checking the stock at the new store 46 years ago. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. All in order in 1976

