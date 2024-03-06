The shipyards of South Tyneside will hold many memories for people across the North East. Whether you worked in the offices or on the ships, the heyday of the shipyards affected so many workers.
Were you among them? What are your recollections of your time there?
Let’s see if these images from the Shields Gazette archives can jog your memory.
1. Back to the 50s
A shipyard strike in 1957. Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A close-up view
Redheads shipyard in the picture. Do you know someone who worked there? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Hard at work
Workers busy at their jobs but who can tell us where this photo was taken? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Over in Hebburn
The former Hebburn shipyard offices of Hawthorn Leslie. Photo: Shields Gazette