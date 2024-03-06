Eight retro South Tyneside shipyard scenes - from South Shields' Readheads to Hebburn's Hawthorn Leslie

Let's take a look back at South Tyneside's shipbuilding past.

By Evie Lake
Published 6th Mar 2024, 11:53 GMT

The shipyards of South Tyneside will hold many memories for people across the North East. Whether you worked in the offices or on the ships, the heyday of the shipyards affected so many workers.

Were you among them? What are your recollections of your time there?

Let’s see if these images from the Shields Gazette archives can jog your memory.

A shipyard strike in 1957. Is there someone you know in this photo?

1. Back to the 50s

Redheads shipyard in the picture. Do you know someone who worked there?

2. A close-up view

Workers busy at their jobs but who can tell us where this photo was taken?

3. Hard at work

The former Hebburn shipyard offices of Hawthorn Leslie.

4. Over in Hebburn

