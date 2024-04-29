Eight throwback photos of life in Boldon in the 1950s and 1960s
Do these photos bring back memories for you?
Today’s trip down memory lane takes us back to Boldon during the 1950s and 1960s to see what life was like during that time.
The photos date back to more than half a century ago when Elvis and The Beatles took the world by storm and washing machines and electric fires were invented.
If you lived in Boldon during this time you may remember the Boldon Melody Makers on their march or men working down the pit.
