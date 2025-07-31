We found them all in the Shields Gazette archives and they could not be more timely with Elvis Week on the way from August 8.

The event is an annual tribute to the King’s music and movies.

Closer to home, you’ve regularly held events with an Elvis theme, from a rock and roll day at Bedewell Primary School to live entertainment in a Hebburn care home.

Take a look and see how many of these you remember.

1 . A superb tribute to Elvis Trevor and Paul Cajiao surrounded by some of their Elvis memorabilia in 1978. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Elvises galore in 1982 Back to August 1982 with fans who attended the Elvis Presley Remembrance Show at Hedworth Hall. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Jarrow Elvis in 1992 Joe Allen rose to fame after being featured in a 1992 BBC documentary. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales