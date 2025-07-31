We found them all in the Shields Gazette archives and they could not be more timely with Elvis Week on the way from August 8.
The event is an annual tribute to the King’s music and movies.
Closer to home, you’ve regularly held events with an Elvis theme, from a rock and roll day at Bedewell Primary School to live entertainment in a Hebburn care home.
Take a look and see how many of these you remember.
1. A superb tribute to Elvis
Trevor and Paul Cajiao surrounded by some of their Elvis memorabilia in 1978. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Elvises galore in 1982
Back to August 1982 with fans who attended the Elvis Presley Remembrance Show at Hedworth Hall. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Jarrow Elvis in 1992
Joe Allen rose to fame after being featured in a 1992 BBC documentary. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Elvis was in the building in 2004
Elvis (Owen Curren) was a big hit when he opened Apple Interiors 21 years ago. | sg Photo: CL
