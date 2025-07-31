Uh-huh: 13 times we saw the King in South Tyneside as we count down to Elvis Week

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Jul 2025, 06:30 BST

It’s Now Or Never to take a look through these Elvis scenes.

We found them all in the Shields Gazette archives and they could not be more timely with Elvis Week on the way from August 8.

The event is an annual tribute to the King’s music and movies.

Closer to home, you’ve regularly held events with an Elvis theme, from a rock and roll day at Bedewell Primary School to live entertainment in a Hebburn care home.

Take a look and see how many of these you remember.

Trevor and Paul Cajiao surrounded by some of their Elvis memorabilia in 1978.

1. A superb tribute to Elvis

Trevor and Paul Cajiao surrounded by some of their Elvis memorabilia in 1978. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to August 1982 with fans who attended the Elvis Presley Remembrance Show at Hedworth Hall.

2. Elvises galore in 1982

Back to August 1982 with fans who attended the Elvis Presley Remembrance Show at Hedworth Hall. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Joe Allen rose to fame after being featured in a 1992 BBC documentary.

3. Jarrow Elvis in 1992

Joe Allen rose to fame after being featured in a 1992 BBC documentary. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Elvis (Owen Curren) was a big hit when he opened Apple Interiors 21 years ago.

4. Elvis was in the building in 2004

Elvis (Owen Curren) was a big hit when he opened Apple Interiors 21 years ago. | sg Photo: CL

News you can trust since 1849
