They had high hope for Sven's team against France.

Eng-er-land! Here's 19 reminders of South Shields fans watching the Three Lions in 2004

Come on England! The Three Lions are back in Euro action with a 2020 qualifier on Saturday against Bulgaria.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 06:00

Why not got yourself into the spirit and excitement of the match with a flashback to these 19 South Tyneside scenes of fans watching England in the Euros of 2004.

All these photos were taken in the pubs around Shields – and look at the range of emotions that came with following the team!

1. Fantastic against France

They've got the hats, they've got the shirts and they've got the songs. Recognise them?

Photo: IB

2. Come on!

Who do you know in this great scene?

Photo: IB

3. Get in!

You just can't beat the jubilation of an England goal.

Photo: IB

4. The highs and lows of following England

Cheers to the memories of these England scenes.

Photo: IB

