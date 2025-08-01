It's England against Brazil - at Bents Park. Photos from a festival of football in 2010

By Chris Cordner

Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

Imagine it. England taking on Brazil, Portugal, Nigeria and Australia in Bents Park.

It happened in 2010 during World Cup year, when schools from across South Tyneside played in their own mini version of competition.

St Bede’s, St James, Laygate and St Oswald’s were among the schools which put up a team for a great day of footballing action.

Question is … who won?

If you were there, take a look through these photos and re-live the memories. And then get in touch to tell us who came out on top by emailing [email protected]

1. Our goal is to get your memories

2. World Cup thrills in 2010

3. Midfield tussle

4. Well saved young man

