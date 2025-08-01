It happened in 2010 during World Cup year, when schools from across South Tyneside played in their own mini version of competition.
St Bede’s, St James, Laygate and St Oswald’s were among the schools which put up a team for a great day of footballing action.
If you were there, take a look through these photos and re-live the memories. And then get in touch to tell us who came out on top by emailing [email protected]
1. Our goal is to get your memories
Memories from the football tournament in Bents Park in 2010. Were you there? | sg Photo: sg
2. World Cup thrills in 2010
Bents Park had its own Schools World Cup in 2010 and here is England right at the centre of it. Were you there? | sg Photo: IB
3. Midfield tussle
England battle for the ball in one of the world matches held at Bents Park 15 years ago. | sg
4. Well saved young man
Top goalkeeping from this star in the nets during one of the matches at Bents Park. | sg
