Drivers trapped, tunnels flooded and a football match delayed - South Tyneside had it all when flash floods hit in the Spring of 2017.

There was weather mayhem in the borough eight years ago and here’s a reminder to get your memories flowing.

Cars trapped in flooding

Metro trains between South Shields and Jarrow were off after flash flooding caused a break in the service.

A back-up of cars as drivers tried to negotiate the 2017 Spring flash floods. | sg

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service crews were out providing support at several incidents in the area, as Nexus engineers worked to get the Metro service back up and running.

The disruption on the train lines lasted for an hour but it was not the only part of the problem.

South Shields firefighters were called to several reports of cars trapped in flooding.

‘The water was really deep’

One of the worst hit was Jarrow Road where despite road closure signs drivers were still trying to get through.

A fire crew dealing with flooding in Prince of Wales close in 2017. | ugc

A fire brigade spokesman said: “It was just crazy. The water was really deep.”

There was flooding in the Tyne Dock tunnel which affected train services.

Metro tickets were accepted on the number 27 and 88 Go North East bus services during disruptions.

Even football fans felt the effects of the freak weather.

The kick-off for South Shields FC’s game against Bishop Auckland was also delayed by 15 minutes until 3.15pm due to congestion on the roads surrounding the ground.